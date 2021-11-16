UAE reports 68 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE recorded 68 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 741,074.

A further 85 people beat the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 735,723.

No fatalities were recorded as the death toll remained at 2,144.

Case numbers remained below despite large-scale testing.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 365,608 PCR tests.

More than 97.6 million tests have been conducted across the country as part of a comprehensive screening strategy adopted at he onset of the outbreak.

The number of active cases dropped to 3,207 as daily recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

The UAE's daily caseload has remained below 100 since October 21.

Infection rates have declined sharply in recent months, having peaked at close to 4,000 in February.

Mass testing and high vaccination rates have been cited as key to the country's recovery from the pandemic.

More than 99 per cent of the population have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with close to 90 per dent of the public now fully vaccinated.