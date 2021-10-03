UAE reports 184 Covid-19 cases as infections continue to fall

The UAE recorded 184 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest number of infections since August 10 last year.

The latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally to 736,708.

Two fatalities were reported in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,102.

There were 306 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have beaten the virus to 729,548.

The latest daily tally of infections were detected as a result of 311,282 PCR tests.

Nearly 85 million tests have been conducted to date.

A mass screening strategy, allied with a nationwide vaccination drive, has been credited with helping to reduce infection rates.

Meanwhile, developers of vaccines that have been key to tackling the spread of the virus are being tipped as potential winners of the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

On Monday, a panel of scientists will announcement the latest recipient of the prestigious award.

The scientists behind the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have already earned accolades that are sometimes regarded as precursors to the Nobel Prize.

But with judges picking a winner behind closed doors and nominations kept secret, there is no official word on who is in the running.