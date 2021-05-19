Saudi Arabia grants $1bn to help African countries fight Covid-19

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday said the kingdom would provide African countries with $1 billion to help them cope with Covid-19.

“The impact of the pandemic on low-income African countries was severe, as it widened the financing gap needed to achieve development goals," Prince Mohammed said in a televised address.

"It is important to continue joint international efforts to overcome this crisis."

He said that the G20 countries under the Saudi presidency last year realised the need to support low-income countries in Africa and the rest of the world to address the pandemic.

“The statement of the G20 countries at the extraordinary summit held in March 2020 considers strengthening the health system in Africa as a basis for the integration of the global health system,” Prince Mohammed said.

The summit brought together lender countries, 30 African and European heads of states, the IMF and the World Bank to help African economies.

“This historic initiative provided urgent liquidity to 73 of the poorest countries, including 38 African countries, that received more than $5bn,” Prince Mohammed said during the summit in Paris.

“We are aiming that this summit concludes with solutions to the debts of African countries.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that supports Covax and the kingdom is one of the countries that supports exporting vaccines to developing countries.”

He said the projects would be assisted by the Saudi Fund for Development.

“The fund also announced an initiative of €200 million ($244.6m) to develop the Sahel countries, in partnership with the French Development Agency.”

Saudi Arabia has spent €100m to battle terrorism in Africa and continues to work with countries under the Sadak community, led by South Africa, to strengthen Mozambique’s security forces to help the fight against extremists.

Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has projects and activities in the sectors of energy, mining, communications, food and others, with a value of $4bn.

“Saudi Arabia has given 580 loans and grants to more than 45 African countries with a value exceeding $ 13.5 billion,” he said.

Prince Mohammed said his Green Middle East Initiative, which aimed to plant more than 50 billion trees and reduce more than 10 per cent of carbon emissions in the world, included many African countries.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

