Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones in one day

The attacks come after the Saudi-led coalition halted military operations in Yemen last week to help peace efforts

Saudi air defences destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards the kingdom late on Saturday night.

In one day alone, Saudi air defences shot down 17 Houthi drones, state TV said, quoting the Saudi-led coalition.

A Houthi military spokesman said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched towards a military base in Khamis Mushait.

The interception of the drone comes just a week after the Saudi-led coalition paused it's Yemen military operations. AFPSaudi air defences intercept drone launched by Yemen's Houthis

Yemen's Houthis covering up human rights violations against children, minister says

The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait, while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed at the city of Najran, state TV reported.

All of these were intercepted.

The coalition paused its Yemen military operations last week to help peace efforts.

Gulf Co-operation Council states supported this effort by urging the Houthis to co-operate with a Saudi peace initiative for Yemen.

Saudi cities such as Khamis Mushait have been the target of several attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis during the more than six-year conflict in Yemen.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

Updated: June 20, 2021 10:37 AM

