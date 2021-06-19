Yemen's Houthis covering up human rights violations against children, minister says

Only a fraction of the violations committed by Houthi militants against children in Yemen have been documented since the war erupted in 2014, according to the country's Minister of Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Ahmed Arman.

"The Houthi militia have been covering up the real number of recruited children who were killed while fighting in their ranks", Mr Arman told The National on Saturday.

"[Houthi rebels] have deceived the international community through medical facilities in areas under their control where they register children who were killed while fighting with them as victims of coalition airstrikes", Mr Arman said.

He demanded a transparent probe into offences against civilians in Yemen to hold perpetrators to account.

It comes as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell on Friday called for a probe into attacks that led to civilian deaths and significant damage to national infrastructure.

“We are seriously concerned at the continuing impact of fighting on civilians and the targeting of civilian objects in Marib Governorate in Yemen, which Houthi forces, also known as Ansar Allah, have been trying to seize from the Yemeni government for several months,” said Ms Throssell.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have recently escalated attacks near residential areas resulting in dozens of civilian casualties.

At least eight people were killed in a combined drone and missile strike in the northern city of Marib last week.

On June 5, at least 17 civilians were killed in an explosion near a petrol station in Marib province. Yemeni officials blamed it on a Houthi missile after the group claimed to have struck a military target.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including their obligation to respect the principles of distinction, which prohibits the targeting of civilians and civilian objects and infrastructure, as well as the principles of proportionality and precautions in attack,” Ms Throssell urged.

“All parties to the conflict should ensure that any attacks resulting in the death of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure are meaningfully investigated. Victims of arbitrary killings, including those amounting to war crimes, have a right to justice, and perpetrators of such acts, regardless of affiliation, must be duly held to account,” she added.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have continued their cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabian territory.

On Saturday, the pro-government Saudi-led coalition said its air defence system has intercepted seven booby-trapped drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels in the Saudi southern territory.