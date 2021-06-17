Saudi air defences intercept drone launched by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted a drone launched towards Khamis Mushait by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.

Khamis Mushait hosts the main Saudi airbase in the border region with Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition said they were "taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks".

The coalition on Monday intercepted another drone launched at Khamis Mushait.

The interception of the drone comes just a week after the Saudi-led coalition paused it's Yemen military operations to help peace efforts.

Over the past few months, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Yemen have been moving towards a ceasefire agreement to bring to an end the six-year conflict.