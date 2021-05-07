Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Pakistan PM Imran Khan

SPA Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for talks at the royal court at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah. SPA (SPA)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his arrival in Jeddah on Friday evening.

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Information Dr Majed Al Qasabi and other officials were also present.

During his three-day visit to the kingdom, Mr Khan will perform umrah in Makkah and pilgrimage to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

The prime minister will also meet the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, Dr Yousef Al Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al Issa, and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques.

Mr Khan is also expected to meet with members of the Pakistani community in Jeddah during his visit.

ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان أثناء استقباله دولة رئيس وزراء باكستان لدى وصوله المملكة.



-



pic.twitter.com/2LscxWSwHT — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) May 7, 2021

Prince Mohammed and Mr Khan held a series of talks at the royal court at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah to strengthen bilateral relations and sign an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Co-ordination Council.

"We appreciate the kingdom's efforts in organising the Hajj season for the past year, despite the challenges caused by the pandemic and what it does to serve the Two Holy Mosques and their pilgrims," said Mr Khan.

"We welcome the initiative of the Crown Prince, 'Green Saudi Arabia and the Green Middle East' which expresses the leadership role of the kingdom towards common international issues."

Prince Mohammed and Mr Khan discussed ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries by exploring areas of investment and opportunities presented by the kingdom's Vision 2030.

“We welcome the Pakistani prime minister’s initiative, ‘Pakistan Clean and Green’, as well as the successful ‘Ten Billion Tsunami Trees’ initiative,” said Prince Mohammed.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Khan discussed the need for co-operation in the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence, reject sectarianism and to achieve international peace and security.

Two agreements and two memorandums of understanding were signed to finance projects in the energy, infrastructure, transportation, water and communications sectors.

The nations also signed agreements to co-operate in the fields of crime and the judiciary.

Another MoU was signed in the area of anti-drug trafficking, including psychotropic substances and chemical precursors.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved construction of the King Salman project at the International Islamic University in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, with a capacity of 12,000 people.

The project includes a cultural centre, library, mosque, museum and a conference hall named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The prime minister of Pakistan's visit to Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in bilateral relations," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tweeted on Saturday.

"The kingdom is keen to further strengthen relations between the brotherly countries as well as enable broader economic cooperation."

The Prime Minister of Pakistan's visit to Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in bilateral relations; The Kingdom is keen to further strengthen relations between the brotherly countries as well as enable broader economic cooperation. Welcome @imrankhanPTI 🇸🇦🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BpaILyZoGV — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) May 7, 2021

A statement released by Pakistan said the talks between Mr Khan and Crown Prince Mohammed "were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship".

Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Crown Prince Mohammed after arriving in Saudi Arabia earlier on Friday, Pakistan's military said.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed," the military said.

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility after Mr Khan's government came to power in 2018.

Saudi Arabia was the first foreign country Mr Khan visited after his election and he has visited the kingdom five times since, most recently in December 2019.

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

