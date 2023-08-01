Saudi Arabia provides $1.2bn in economic support for Yemen

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the provision of $1.2 billion in economic support for Yemen to help the government deal with its budget deficit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move came in response to a request by the Yemeni government to help it address its budget deficit and is being given in support of the Presidential Leadership Council, the state news agency said. It added that it is also a demonstration of the strong ties between the kingdom and Yemen.

“The provision of economic support by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Yemen at a value of $1.2 billion reflects the keenness and interest of the kingdom … to achieve economic stability in the region,” Yemeni Finance Minister Salem bin Brik said in a statement carried by SPA.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia launches $320 million development projects in Yemen

He added that the new economic support is an important means of addressing the Yemeni government's budget deficit that would help it to pay salaries and operating expenses.

The economic support will also have a significant impact on ensuring food security in Yemen, he said.

In June, Saudi Arabia launched “vital” development projects worth 1.2 billion Saudi riyals ($320 million) in Yemen's Hadramawt region, officials announced on Sunday.

The foundation stone for the projects was laid in the presence of Rashad Al Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, and Hadramawt Governor Mabkhout bin Madi, Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber said.

بتوجيهات وحرص من #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد...

المملكة تعلن عن تقديم دعم اقتصادي جديد إلى الجمهورية اليمنية بقيمة 1,2 مليار دولار لعجز الموازنة الخاصة بالحكومة اليمنية، وذلك انطلاقاً من أواصر الأخوة والروابط المتينة بين المملكة واليمن، واستجابة لطلب الحكومة اليمنية… pic.twitter.com/a2t7yVQufh — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 1, 2023

The projects are part of the kingdom's “continuous economic and development support” for the country, the ambassador added.

The kingdom deposited $1 billion in the Central Bank of Yemen in 2012 and another $2 billion in 2018 to cover the import of basic food products.

Yemen, the Mena region's poorest country, was plunged into what the UN described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis by a civil war that broke out in 2015 after Iran-backed rebels seized the capital Sanaa, forcing the government to flee into exile in Saudi Arabia.

While fighting has largely abated since a now-lapsed UN-brokered ceasefire took effect in April last year, Sanaa and much of the north remain under rebel control.