King Salman appoints new Saudi information minister and advisers

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday appointed a new information minister and other officials.

Salman bin Youssef Al Dossari was named the new Minister of Information in a series of royal decrees.

He replaces Majid bin Abdullah al Qasabi, who served in an interim role from 2020 but will remain in government as Minister of Commerce.

Mr Al Dossari has held several prominent roles in the media and was the editor-in-chief of Asharq al Awsat from 2014 to 2016.

King Salman also appointed Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Sultan as Minister of State and reappointed Hammoud bin Badah Al Muraikhi as an adviser in the Royal Court.

Royal decrees were also issued for Muhammad bin Amer bin Muhammad Al Harbi as deputy chief of general intelligence, and officials appointed to positions in the culture, human resources and real estate ministries.

Last week, King Salman appointed a new leader of Saudi Arabia's central bank.

Ayman Alsayari, previously the bank's vice governor for investment and research, will now serve as its governor.