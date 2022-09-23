Saudi businesses go all out for national day

Saudi Arabia's national day, which falls on Friday, is being marked by local and international brands, designers and restaurants as new products are being launched at discounted prices.

Shopping centres across the kingdom are adorned with flyers, white and green balloons, digital depictions of the national flag and new artwork released by the entertainment authority to celebrate the occasion.

Nabila Nazer, a Saudi fashion designer in Jeddah, says she was inspired to launch her label in 2017 "when I heard Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talk about Saudi Vision 2030".

"I thought about how I, too, can be part of this journey to realise our dreams and vision. So, I started to search more about what we have in Saudi that would help us embrace our culture in a modern way so that people can wear it all year round and be proud," she says.

One of her abayas has the map of Saudi Arabia, sold at Homegrown, a local lifestyle shop.

"I created this idea with the map and a heart using quotes that unite people across the kingdom," she says. "It's a huge hit and people keep ordering it all year round."

“Saudi national day offers an opportunity for us to celebrate and honour our beloved country," says footwear designer Yasmine Idrees. She has created a pair of green Vivarini espadrilles for her brand Solana "as a tribute" to Saudi Arabia and is offering customers a discount for national day.

"It’s a chance to stop and think about where we’ve been, where we are today, and where we are going," she says. "There’s never been so much to celebrate and be proud of. And to think that this is just the beginning!”

Leto bakery in Jeddah has created desserts using the colours of the kingdom's flag for the celebratory weekend. Mr Salah, branch manager, said the special treats included green honey and pomegranate cake, pistachio blackberry macaroon, pistachio and rose petal cake, pistachio vanilla cupcakes and green matcha cheesecake.

International coffee chain Starbucks is selling customised mugs emblazoned with 'Saudi National Day' designs and Tim Hortons is selling coffee in green cups to mark the occasion.

Chunk bakery in Riyadh has designed special cakes portraying the Arab landscape, Saudi Arabia's flag, camels and deserts of the kingdom.

"We are using traditional crafts and working on local produce to celebrate national day," says Abrar Hussein, a local designer. "I am using bakhoor [incense] and slogans on postcards as giveaways in malls."