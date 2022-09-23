Saudi Arabia replaces head of Human Rights Commission

The head of Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission has been relieved of his position, a royal order issued by King Salman said.

Dr Awwad Al Awwad has been replaced by Dr Hala Al Tuwaijri, who will take over the post in the rank of minister.

This is the first time a woman will hold this position at the commission.

Dr Al Tuwaijri was the secretary general of the Family Affairs Council.

She is also an administrative adviser at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Dr Al Awwad has been appointed as adviser at the Royal Court in the rank of minister, according to the decree, issued on Thursday. He had been appointed as head of the commission in 2019 also by royal decree.