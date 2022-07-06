Saudi Arabia ready for Eid Al Adha sacrifices

Government reminds people to follow health guidelines and book appointments at official slaughterhouses on Saturday

Sheeps are penned in at the pier waiting to be loaded onto trucks at the Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia, November 30, 2008. A multitude of Muslims from around the world gathered in Saudi Arabia, making their final preparations for the annual hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the central tenants of Islam. December 08, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Feast of the Sacrifice, when they slaughter lambs to mark the end of the pilgrimage. (Salah Malkawi/ The National)
Mariam Nihal
Jul 06, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia has completed all preparations at slaughterhouses ahead of Eid Al Adha, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that public slaughterhouses in Makkah were now ready to receive pilgrims and provide the best services during Eid Al Adha on Saturday.

Muslims around the world will mark the first day of the holiday by sacrificing an animal and dividing the meat between the family, friends and the poor.

The ministry asked people to ensure they book an electronic appointment for the slaughterhouses that are approved for the slaughter of sacrificial animals in Makkah or through the charity Nama in Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah.

Read more
'Eid': Arabic word for holiday rings with familial, personal, religious and communal notes

They also reminded people that vehicles carrying sheep must have ventilation to ensure the safety and health of the sacrificial animal and that no more than five people are allowed in a car delivering an animal for sacrifice.

Citizens and residents have been sharing apps approved by the government on social media platforms.

Station Sacrifices, one such app, says it provides fresh sacrifices and meat directly from its own farms "where our sheep are grazed in a completely pure environment away from any pollutants or chemical interventions that affect the quality of their meat and to ensure that the customer receives fresh sacrifices and meat and according to the highest standards of quality and food safety" in a timely manner.

Saudi workers put the final touches to the kiswa, the drape that covers the Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure at the heart the Grand Mosque, in Makkah. AP

Saudi workers put the final touches to the kiswa, the drape that covers the Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure at the heart the Grand Mosque, in Makkah. AP

Updated: July 06, 2022, 3:18 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL