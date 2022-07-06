Saudi Arabia ready for Eid Al Adha sacrifices

Saudi Arabia has completed all preparations at slaughterhouses ahead of Eid Al Adha, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that public slaughterhouses in Makkah were now ready to receive pilgrims and provide the best services during Eid Al Adha on Saturday.

Muslims around the world will mark the first day of the holiday by sacrificing an animal and dividing the meat between the family, friends and the poor.

The ministry asked people to ensure they book an electronic appointment for the slaughterhouses that are approved for the slaughter of sacrificial animals in Makkah or through the charity Nama in Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah.

They also reminded people that vehicles carrying sheep must have ventilation to ensure the safety and health of the sacrificial animal and that no more than five people are allowed in a car delivering an animal for sacrifice.

Citizens and residents have been sharing apps approved by the government on social media platforms.

Station Sacrifices, one such app, says it provides fresh sacrifices and meat directly from its own farms "where our sheep are grazed in a completely pure environment away from any pollutants or chemical interventions that affect the quality of their meat and to ensure that the customer receives fresh sacrifices and meat and according to the highest standards of quality and food safety" in a timely manner.