Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Turkey on third leg of regional tour

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, the third leg of a regional tour that also included Egypt and Jordan.

The Crown Prince will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Mr Erdogan had visited Saudi Arabia in April.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi Crown Prince held talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya palace in Amman.

Expand Autoplay Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Amman. Reuters

The talks dealt with ways to enhance economic cooperation, and the sectors in which the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund can contribute, a Royal Court statement said.

A day earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Cairo signed deals worth $7.7 billion. Prince Mohammed also announced the kingdom's intention to invest $30 billion in Egypt.

The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Egypt, Jordan and Turkey comes ahead of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the region next month.

- This is a developing story.