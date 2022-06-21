Saudi Arabia signs $7.7 billion deals with Egypt

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's Minister of Commerce Majid Al Qasabi said on Tuesday.

The deals cover sectors including renewable energy, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, the official Egyptian Middle East News Agency reported.

A live broadcast by the Saudi Asharq News showed representatives from both countries signing the deals.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Egypt on Monday night, marking the beginning of a tour of the region.

READ MORE Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Egypt at start of regional tour

He is also expected to visit Jordan and Turkey.

Saudi Arabian investment in Egypt’s private sector has exceeded $35bn, said Bandr Al Amri, head of the Saudi Business Council, citing latest statistics.

This investment is expected to increase by about $10bn in the next five years, Mr Al Amri said in a statement broadcast by the Al Ekhbariya TV channel.

“We are witnessing a big economic boom in Saudi Arabia and we are inviting the Egyptian investors to invest in Saudi Arabia," he said.

"We will provide them with the needed facilities based on the strategic relation with Egypt. We also invite the Saudis to invest in Egypt as it has great and unique investment opportunities.”

Expand Autoplay Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, is greeted by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo. AP

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Egypt reached 54 billion Saudi Riyals (around $14.4) in 2021, with an 87 per cent increase compared to 2020, according to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, an umbrella organisation representing the Saudi business community in all sectors.

Both countries have inked more than 160 bilateral agreements over the years, according the FSC statistics, which were cited by the Arabic economic service of the Saudi news agency.

#انفوجرافيك_واس | اتحاد الغرف السعودية : حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة ومصر يحقق أعلى قيمة له تاريخياً بنحو 54 مليار ريال عام 2021م.#محمد_بن_سلمان_في_مصر #واس_اقتصادي pic.twitter.com/mFc03QpHX4 — واس الاقتصادي (@SPAeconomic) June 21, 2022

Egyptian investments in Saudi Arabia reached $5 billion before the visit of the Saudi crown prince.

There are nearly three million Egyptians working and living in Saudi Arabia, according to the latest statistics by the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (Capmas).

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia reached $9.6 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, compared with $8.5 billion during the fiscal year 2018-2019, an increase of 12.4 per cent, according to Capmas.