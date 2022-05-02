Saudi Arabia bans lorries older than 20 years from operating in the kingdom

Companies have three years to comply with the new regulations

United Arab Emmirates - Gheweifat - Jun 12 - 2009 : Truck drivers from Syria Zaher Rajo (top) drink water while Hanoud al Ibrahim (left) and Khalid Badeer rest while they are park near the Sila Border Post waiting to cross to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ( Jaime Puebla / The National ) *** Local Caption *** JP 07 Truck Border.jpgJP 07 Truck Border.jpg
Nada AlTaher
May 02, 2022

Saudi Arabia will bar lorries more than 20 years old from operating in the kingdom.

Companies running the vehicles made in or before 2001 will have three years to comply with the new rules.

They will have to replace at least 10 older lorries with newer ones or a minimum of two lorries annually, the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

The regulations are aimed at improving road safety levels, the Public Transport Authority said.

READ MORE
Saudi Arabian police seize shipment of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In April, the authority announced that from May 5, lorries weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and manufactured more than five years ago, would be banned from entering the kingdom.

These includes locomotives, trailers and semi-trailers, per a Cabinet decision, the authority said.

The rules will increase “efficiency and competitiveness” in the field of goods transport and contribute to sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions and pollution, as well as lowering "the rate of fuel consumption and operating and maintenance costs,” the authority said.

Only lorry owners or their authorised representatives are permitted to drive the vehicle.

The representative has to be a Saudi citizen with a licence to operate the vehicle, the authority said.

Also in April, the Transport General Authority signed an initial agreement with the Red Sea Development Company to enhance areas of co-operation, attract investments and improve mobility practices.

Updated: May 02, 2022, 10:58 AM
GulfSaudi Arabia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Gargash hails Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia as 'positive step'
An image that illustrates this article Video asking Saudis not to offer census takers coffee sparks pride in hospitality
An image that illustrates this article Turkey's Erdogan performs Umrah on first visit to Saudi Arabia in five yearsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Governments to receive record $2.5tn in oil and gas sector payments in 2022