Saudi Arabian police seize shipment of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The interception by Saudi Arabian customs authorities in Jeddah was one of the largest drug busts in the kingdom

Security officials in Saudi Arabia seized 14.4 million Captagon pills at the port of Jeddah, in one of the largest drug busts in the kingdom.

The seizure of Captagon – a synthetic amphetamine, is almost three times the size of a Captagon seizure in Jeddah in April, when drugs arriving from Lebanon were found hidden inside 80,000 pomegranates.

That led Saudi Arabia to ban imports of agricultural produce from Lebanon.

The latest shipment of narcotics was hidden in a shipment of iron sheets from Lebanon, authorities said.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Zakat, Taxation and Customs Authority, according to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control's Major Mohammed Al Nijaidi.

Maj Al Nijadi said that a suspect related to the case was arrested in Riyadh and was referred to public prosecution.

The latest Captagon find follows a number of high profile interceptions of amphetamines at Saudi Arabia’s ports of entry this year, traced back to Lebanon.

In late April, Saudi Arabia announced uncovered the plot to hide five million Captagon pills inside pomegranates.

The political fallout from that drugs bust led the Lebanese government to take a more proactive approach to fighting Captagon production and smuggling within the country’s borders.

“The quantities that were thwarted are enough to drown the entire Arab world, not just Saudi Arabia, in narcotics and psychotropic substances,” Walid Al Bukhari, the Saudi ambassador to Beirut, said, referring to the shipment seized in April.

The latest drugs bust stands out for its sheer size; after the April seizure, on 16 May 2.3 million Captagon pills were found hidden under the floor of the storage section of a lorry being driven into the country. Police had to cut through steel to uncover the drugs.

On June 19, Lebanon stepped up its own efforts and seized an undisclosed number of Captagon pills, reportedly “millions” according to Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi, who said they were en route to Saudi Arabia.

“I ask all countries to trust Lebanon as they did before. All Lebanese should co-operate with authorities to restore confidence in the country,” Mr Fehmi said at Beirut port, where the shipment was intercepted.

Updated: June 27, 2021 11:53 AM

