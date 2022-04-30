Saudi Arabia says Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday

Eid Al Fitr will begin in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the kingdom's Supreme Court after the authorities did not see the new moon on Saturday.

If it had been seen, Eid Al Fitr would have begun a day earlier.

This means Ramadan will last 30 days this year and the first day of Eid, Shawwal 1, will fall on Monday.

The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is seen, because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have also announced that Sunday will be the last fasting day, and Monday will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar, which is made up of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid with large gatherings of family and friends, where worshippers can pray and break their fasts together.