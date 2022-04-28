Eid 2022: Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to sight moon on Saturday night

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on people living in the kingdom to sight the Shawwal crescent on Saturday night, the 29th night of Ramadan.

Those who spot the moon with their naked eye or using binoculars are urged to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony.

If the moon is observed over the kingdom on Saturday, Eid will begin the next day. If not, it will start on Monday.

Minister of Islamic Affairs Dr Abdullatif Al Sheikh has called on authorities to prepare all mosques for Eid Al Fitr prayers.

He said they would be 15 minutes after sunrise.

This year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that worshippers who wish to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah would not need a permit, nor would numbers be restricted as they have been in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.