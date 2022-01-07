Women allowed to become taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia

Women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to hold taxi licences for the first time, the government announced on Thursday.

The change is the latest in a set of reforms forming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the kingdom's economy.

Eighteen driving schools will offer driving licence courses and examinations for women at a cost of 20 Saudi riyals ($53) in Riyadh, Jeddah, Jazan, Asir, Najran, Jouf, Hail and Taif.

Women reacted with joy to the announcement. Translator Aseel Atif told Arab News she hoped it would increase employment opportunities for women.

“I think this news will help many women find a career,” she said, “I love driving, so I wouldn’t mind being a taxi driver.”

Women in 2017 were given the right to drive in Saudi Arabia by a decree and women began driving on the roads in June 2018. More than 174,000 driving licences have since been issued, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Vision 2030 has led to a range of reforms aimed at increasing the role of women in public life, including allowing women to serve in front-line roles in the armed forces and the creation of the Saudi women's football league. Women's participation in the workforce rose from 19 per cent in 2016 to 33 per cent at the end of 2020, the General Authority for Statistics said.