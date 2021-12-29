Saudi Arabia says masks to be worn at all times to limit spread of Covid-19

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that all citizens must wear masks at all times and maintain social distance to limit the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The kingdom reimposed health measures as the world recorded a rapid increase in infections.

In October, authorities said masks were no longer mandatory at open public places but were still mandatory at closed venues as infected case numbers declined.

The new regulations are expected to come into force from Thursday morning, according to the Ministry of Interior.

“We have directed the reimposition for the public to wear masks and apply social distancing measures in all places (closed and open), activities and events,” the ministry said.

Those who do not abide by the regulations will face with charges, the ministry said. It also urged the public to ensure they are vaccinated against the virus.

The new regulations come after the kingdom's health ministry recorded an increase in infections in recent days. On Tuesday, the country said 602 new cases were found and reported one death.

Authorities said in early December that Covid-19 vaccine boosters would be considered as a condition for entering public places such as shops, cafes and other meeting places, starting in February.

The decision applies to those who are aged 18 and over and those who received their second vaccine dose at least eight months ago. Last August, the interior ministry made two doses of the approved vaccine mandatory for people to enter all public places in the kingdom.

The Omicron variant, also known as B. 1.1.529, is a coronavirus strain with an unusually large number of mutations. It was first detected in South Africa, but has since spread around the world.