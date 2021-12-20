Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at Jizan airport - state media

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed a drone it says was aimed at civilians at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the southern city of Jizan, state media reported.

Read More Saudi air defences counter wave of Houthi drone attacks

The coalition said the drone was launched from Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement holds sway, before it was destroyed early on Monday in the Saudi city.

The coalition said earlier it had been conducting a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons.

It comes a day after two separate drone attacks on the kingdom were stopped.

Saudi Arabia's air defences destroyed a drone launched Sanaa's airport towards Khamis Mushait, according to the coalition.

These air defences also destroyed two Houthi drones launched towards Abha airport in the south-west Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.