Saudi Arabian air defences counter wave of Houthi drone attacks

Saudi Arabian air defences destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait on Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said.

The coalition stated that the drone took off from Sanaa International Airport.

Separately, air defences on Sunday destroyed two Houthi drones launched towards Abha airport in the south-west of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The UAE strongly condemned terrorist Houthi militia attempts to target civilians and civilian buildings in the kingdom's city of Khamis Mushait, among other targets.

A statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said that the continuation of terrorist attacks by the Houthis reflected their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the terrorist attacks and repeated its firm position against all threats to Saudi Arabia's security and stability.

On Saturday, the coalition announced that it had carried out 19 operations in Marib and Al Jawf against the Houthi militia within the space of 24 hours.

The UN peace envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg warned on Tuesday of a “more fragmented and bloody” conflict in Yemen due to an escalating rebel offensive in oil-rich Marib and the departure of government-aligned forces from the western coast.

He said he was “deeply alarmed” by worsening clashes between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and forces aligned with the government.

The Houthis have in recent weeks escalated their push on Marib, the last government-held stronghold in northern Yemen, while government forces have withdrawn from areas around the strategic, rebel-held Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.