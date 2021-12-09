Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Bahrain

It is the fourth stop on his tour ahead of a GCC meeting next week

Dec 9, 2021

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Bahrain on the fourth leg of a trip to fellow Gulf nations.

The visit comes before the 42nd GCC leaders' meeting in Saudi Arabia on December 14 and aims to strengthen the work of the regional body, Saudi state media reported.

It was the fourth stop on his tour. He visited Oman on Monday, the UAE on Tuesday, Qatar on Thursday and is set to conclude the trip in Kuwait on Friday.

Prince Mohammed was met at Sakhir Air Base near the capital, Manama, by Bahrain's King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad. The delegation then headed to Sakhir Palace for talks along streets lined with flag-waving schoolchildren.

Prince Mohammed left Doha on Thursday afternoon after his first visit there since the 2017 rift in the GCC was ended at AlUla in January.

