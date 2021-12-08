Saudi embassy denies detained national involved in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has denied that a citizen arrested in France on Tuesday was connected to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying it expects the man to be released shortly.

French radio RTL said the Saudi citizen was arrested at Roissy airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh. A French judicial official told the Associated Press that a man was detained on a Turkish arrest warrant.

The Saudi embassy in Paris said media reports about the case were wrong and that the arrested man “had nothing to do with the case in question”. It said the embassy expects his immediate release.

The embassy also said that those responsible for the 2018 murder of Khashoggi had already faced trial and been sentenced in Riyadh.

“The embassy would also like to reaffirm that the Saudi judiciary has issued verdicts against all those who participated in the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi, all of them are currently serving their sentences.”

There was no immediate comment from Turkey over the arrest, but last year it began trying 26 Saudi citizens in their absence over Khashoggi’s murder in Istanbul.

Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said the murder was an unsanctioned operation by security officials and the Kingdom has since reformed the leadership of its top intelligence agencies in an attempt to prevent such an incident from happening again.

Following the trial in Saudi Arabia, which was attended by foreign diplomats, Khashoggi’s family said that justice had been served and that they had forgiven his killers.