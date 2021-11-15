Visitors flock to new Riyadh Safari

Saudi Arabia is putting on a series of national fairs to highlight cultural and artistic attractions

Mariam Nihal
Nov 15, 2021

More than 700 animals have been brought to Riyadh Safari, part of a series of events designed to highlight the kingdom's tourism potential.

Nofa Wildlife Park is now open for visitors. The Riyadh Safari features creatures from all over the world including deer, rare mangabey monkeys, elephants, cockatoos, lions and leopards.

Colourful birds are on display at the Birds Garden in the wildlife park, near Riyadh.

Tickets cost SAR 55 — about $15. Children under two are free.

Updated: November 15th 2021, 4:00 PM
Saudi ArabiaTourismRiyadh
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Visitors flock to new Riyadh Safari
An image that illustrates this article Makkah's Grand Mosque gets new AI robot guides
An image that illustrates this article Singapore opening to vaccinated travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and more
An image that illustrates this article Visitors flock to Riyadh Safari - in pictures