Visitors flock to new Riyadh Safari

More than 700 animals have been brought to Riyadh Safari, part of a series of events designed to highlight the kingdom's tourism potential.

Nofa Wildlife Park is now open for visitors. The Riyadh Safari features creatures from all over the world including deer, rare mangabey monkeys, elephants, cockatoos, lions and leopards.

Colourful birds are on display at the Birds Garden in the wildlife park, near Riyadh.

Tickets cost SAR 55 — about $15. Children under two are free.