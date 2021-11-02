Saudi female firearm trainer - in pictures

All photos by Reuters

Saudi female firearm trainer Mona Al Khurais teaches a woman how to use weapons safely at the Top Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ms Al Khurais has loved guns ever since she was a little girl.

Her father took her on hunting trips and taught her how to shoot when she was young.

Five years ago, she turned that passion into her profession, receiving coaching in Saudi Arabia and abroad to become a licenced firearms trainer.

The 36-year-old now teaches shooting.

More and more women are joining her classes.

For more on Mona Al Khurais watch our video.