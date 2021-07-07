Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman discusses Yemen war in Pentagon meetings

Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Defence, meets Brett McGurk, White House Co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said that the kingdom stands with Yemen after a meeting with US officials at the Pentagon in which he said they discussed the latest steps to try to reach a political resolution to the five-year conflict and bring stability and security to the country.

Prince Khalid met officials in Washington on Tuesday, including US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking and the US Security Council co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk.

He also met Secretary of Defence Gen Mark Milley to discuss the "longstanding and historic partnership between our two countries, our military and defence cooperation".

He also met Special US Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to talk about the latest developments in that region and reviewed the kingdom’s efforts to support the security and stability of the African continent, and its efforts to aid its progress and development.

Prince Khalid arrived in Washington on Tuesday, making him the first senior official from the kingdom to visit the White House since President Joe Biden took office in January.

The visit included meetings with several US officials at the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon.

The White House said that Prince Khalid started the visit by meeting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, where they discussed the US partnership with Saudi Arabia, regional security and "the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups".

Prince Khalid also met Colin Kahl, the US defence undersecretary for policy, and the two discussed "efforts to end the war in Yemen and the shared US-Saudi commitment to counter Iran’s destabilising activities" and other issues, the Pentagon said.

The situation in Yemen featured on the agenda in the meetings with Mr Lenderking, who has made six trips to Riyadh.

Washington is working to bring about a ceasefire in the Yemen conflict, which Saudi Arabia entered in 2015 at the request of the internationally recognised government, but attempts have been met with resistance from the Houthi rebels in the country, leading to exasperation in Washington.

Saudi-Iranian talks in Iraq, which are being led by Prince Khalid, are also expected to be on the agenda, as well as defence co-operation.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

The Lowdown Us Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss Rating: 4/5

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IPL 2018 FINAL Sunrisers Hyderabad 178-6 (20 ovs)

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

