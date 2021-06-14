Gulf states condemn Houthi militias after explosive drone hits school in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh said rebel drone landed on a school but reported no injuries

 A Yemeni government fighter fires at a frontline position during battle with Houthi militants in Marib, Yemen. Reuters 
Gulf states and the Arab Parliament on Monday condemned Yemen’s Houthi rebels after an explosive drone destroyed part of a school in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir.

No injuries were reported, said Abdulaziz Al Jalban, a Civil Defense Directorate spokesperson.

Photos released by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency showed the damaged roof of a building, as well as what appeared to be broken parts of the drone. They also showed the drone's motor and its broken propeller on the ground.

The UAE and Bahrain denounced the attack, the latest in the Yemen conflict that started in 2014.

The attack “disregards international laws and norms,” Abu Dhabi’s Foreign Ministry said.

Bahrain said it supports Saudi Arabia’s actions to confront the rebels' “criminal acts”, said Bahrain’s News Agency.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community to combat the group's activities that aim to destabilize security in the region.

“The failure of the international community to take deterrent positions against this terrorist militia will encourage it to continue its acts, which constitute war crimes under international law,” the Parliament said.

It reiterated its full support towards the kingdom’s measures in confronting the rebels.

“We back Saudi Arabia’s measures in preserving its security and safety of its citizens and residents on its lands,” it said.

“Compromising the security of the kingdom is a threat to Arab region’s security.”

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation said it denounces the crime of targeting innocent civilians by the rebels and its supporters.

The war began when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital in a 2015 coup, leading Abdrabu Mansur Hadi's internationally recognised government to call on allies to assist.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict months later.

UN efforts to mediate an end to the conflict looked hopeful in December 2018, with an agreement reached in Stockholm for ceasefires in Hodeidah and two other ports, Salif and Ras Issa, and a successful prisoner exchange.

However, due to a lack of trust between the two sides, little progress has been made.

Updated: June 14, 2021 03:33 PM

