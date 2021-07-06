Saudi authorities step up preparations for Hajj season

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat, south-east of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage in July last year. (AFP)

Staff working during Hajj this year are taking safety courses to help pilgrims stay safe.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Tuesday on its website that all people working during the pilgrimage would be required to complete the modules.

It said Hajj was considered as a “social responsibility and honour” for employees and guides and that they were one of the “most important factors of success” during the season.

Preparations have been scaled down again this year owing to Covid-19, and the pandemic has created unique challenges for the ministry.

The online development courses aim to enhance the skills of Hajj workers and help them follow security and safety procedures to avoid accidents and injuries.

Hajj workers will receive certificates of approval once they pass all assessments with a minimum score of 60 per cent.

Similar training sessions were held in groups prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj staff training course was titled How to Set an Example and Make a Change and was held in a training centre in Jeddah.

This year, staff must complete two courses – Health and Safety for Hajj Workers and Serving the Pilgrims.

The modules will help them to communicate with one another and with pilgrims, and to manage challenging situations.

Saudi Arabia restricted Hajj to 60,000 vaccinated pilgrims living in the kingdom this year.

The Hajj ministry said residents of 120 nationalities had been chosen to perform the pilgrimage from more than 558,000 applicants.

Next week it will launch an awareness campaign to educate pilgrims about the precautions and instructions that must be followed before entering Makkah, to create a healthy environment for performing the rites of Hajj, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat said the environment during Hajj this year would ensure social distancing was maintained and that other health precautions would be observed throughout the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Transport has provided 3,000 passenger buses that will transport 20 pilgrims each, accompanied by a leader and a designated guide. The usual capacity of each bus is 50, but this year it has been restricted to 20.

The ministry has completed its inspection of tents and sites including Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, where pilgrims will stay during Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development have made arrangements for hospitality for pilgrims with special needs to perform Hajj at the same pace as others. A designated area for their camps has been confirmed.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Specs Price, base: Dhs850,000

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 591bhp @ 7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.3L / 100km

Director: Shady Ali

Cast: Boumi Fouad , Mohamed Tharout and Hisham Ismael

Rating: 3/5

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

