Qatar to require World Cup 2022 fans to be vaccinated

Fans travelling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend games .

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Thani said the country wanted to secure one million vaccine doses to inoculate fans .

The announcement comes as sports organisers wrestle with how to safely allow spectators back to attend competitions.

The pandemic delayed and continues to overshadow the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with thousands of volunteers pulling out and athletes expressing concerns about travelling to the competition.

Qatar continues preparations to host the Middle East's first World Cup. AFP

Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the pandemic – at one time leading the world in terms of cases per capita.

The nation said the Middle East’s first World Cup, due to start on November 21, 2022, will go ahead.

“When the date of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries of the world will have vaccinated and immunised their citizens,” Sheikh Khalid was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

“Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus.”

Coronavirus around the world – in pictures

A medic prepares to administer a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AFP Syringes filled with doses of the AstraZeneca shot are prepared at the Central Vaccination Centre, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand. Reuters Aeon employees receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the company's shopping mall in Chiba, Japan. Reuters A girl looks out through a hole in the wall of her house as a health worker prepares to carry out Covid-19 testing in Jamsoti village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. AP Children are taken to school in Karachi after the Pakistan government said in-person classes could resume. AFP A ball is disinfected during the Copa America match between Peru and Colombia at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil. EPA An Iranian woman and children stand in front of a fast-food shop at the Grand Bazaar in the capital Tehran. AFP A passenger on board Royal Caribbean's 'Freedom of the Seas' ship waits to set sail from Port Miami as authorities in Florida test Covid-19 measures for cruises. AFP Hundreds of red roses have been planted at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to mark the deaths of more than 500,000 Covid-19 patients and protest against the country's response to the pandemic. Getty A cemetery employee wearing personal protective equipment attends the burial of a Covid-19 patient in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. AFP

He gave few details about how they would get vaccines for those who have not been able to secure doses beforehand, but said that “we are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccine doses against the coronavirus for the immunization of those coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar.

“Our primary goal in vaccinating the unvaccinated is to protect the public health of citizens and residents.”

FIFA and Qatar World Cup organizers had no immediate comment expanding on the prime minister’s remarks.

Qatar’s build-up to the World Cup since winning the FIFA vote in 2010 has been dogged by concerns about human rights violations and the treatment of the migrant workforce building the infrastructure, including eight stadiums.

But in Norway on Sunday, an extraordinary congress of the country’s football federation voted against boycotting the World Cup if the national team qualifies.

Some top-division clubs in Norway, such as Rosenborg and Tromso, and grassroots organisations, were among those advocating a boycott.

The Norwegian Football Association had recommended against it, instead preferring to push for more measures to improve discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers.

At the vote, 368 delegates voted against the boycott, while 121 were in favour.