Oman opens airspace for all carriers: authority

Oman's Aivil Aviation Authority on Thursday said the sultanate's airspace will be open for all carriers that meet the authority's requirements for overflying.

"As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s continuous efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflyuing," the authority said on Twitter.

Israel's foreign minister has thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said for the decision, including Israeli airlines, which will now be able to offer shorter routes to Asia.

"It's an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveler," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

