Oman's Sultan Haitham hosts Syria's Assad in Muscat after earthquake

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrived in Muscat for a working visit to Oman on Monday.

He was greeted by Sultan Haitham, and the leaders travelled to Al Baraka Palace for talks.

Sultan Haitham "renewed his condolences and sincere sympathy" for the victims of the February 6 earthquake, which killed almost 45,000 people in Syria and Turkey, Oman's state news agency reported.

Mr Al Assad thanked Oman for its efforts to help with the earthquake recovery.

Syria is still reeling from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that reduced hundreds of buildings in the north-west of the country to rubble. The most affected regions, however, lie outside the Syrian government's control. Aid has taken days to get to those in need.

This is a developing story