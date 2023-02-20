Oman's Sultan Haitham hosts Syria's Assad in Muscat after earthquake

The visit comes two weeks after disaster that killed tens of thousands in Syria and Turkey

Sultan Haitham of Oman greets President Of Syria Bashar Al Assad.
The National
Feb 20, 2023
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrived in Muscat for a working visit to Oman on Monday.

He was greeted by Sultan Haitham, and the leaders travelled to Al Baraka Palace for talks.

Sultan Haitham "renewed his condolences and sincere sympathy" for the victims of the February 6 earthquake, which killed almost 45,000 people in Syria and Turkey, Oman's state news agency reported.

Mr Al Assad thanked Oman for its efforts to help with the earthquake recovery.

Syria is still reeling from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that reduced hundreds of buildings in the north-west of the country to rubble. The most affected regions, however, lie outside the Syrian government's control. Aid has taken days to get to those in need.

This is a developing story

Updated: February 20, 2023, 5:38 PM
