Sultan of Oman to visit Bahrain on Monday

Visit comes at the invitation of Bahrain’s King Hamad

FILE PHOTO: Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at al-Alam palace in Muscat, Oman February 21, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Amr Mostafa
Oct 22, 2022
Sultan Haitham, Ruler of Oman, will embark on a two-day visit to Bahrain on Monday, Oman's Royal Court said on Saturday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Bahrain’s King Hamad, the Royal Court said.

During his visit, Sultan Haitham will discuss means of boosting co-operation between the two countries in a way that serves their interests and aspirations, and achieves future prosperity, it said.

The Sultan will be joined by a number of senior Omani officials, including the foreign, interior and finance ministers.

Updated: October 22, 2022, 1:56 PM
