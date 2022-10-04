Jordan's King Abdullah arrives in Oman on official visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah arrived in Oman on Tuesday to meet with Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said.

The official visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, the official Jordanian state news agency said.

The king and Sultan Haitham will discuss "established brotherly relations" and regional developments, according to the report.

Queen Rania is accompanying the king on the two-day visit.

The royal couple were met at the at a private airport in Muscat by Sultan Haitham, both nations' state news agencies confirmed.

Jordan and Oman are close US allies, and both have military pacts with Washington.

Oman also has friendly ties with Tehran. Jordan, despite its reservations about the expansion of Iranian proxies in Syria, steers away from directly criticising Iran.

Over the past decade, security ties between Jordan and Oman have strengthened, with King Abdullah praising the Sultanate for mediating disputes in the region. Jordan has military advisers in Oman, while Omani troops have participated in US supervised military drills in the kingdom.

The two countries share “a middle, peaceful and balanced course," the report said.

Bilateral ties improved "noticeably" since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972, which “serve security and stability in the region", the report said.

Jordan's most extensive ties in the Gulf have been forged with the UAE. In 2019, Jordan restored full diplomatic ties with Qatar, which were downgraded in response to the rift between Qatar on one side and the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on the other.

Read more Gulf executives signal willingness to resume investment in Jordan

The six Gulf Co-operation Council countries employ most of Jordan's expatriate labour.

Official data from 2018 shows that 61 per cent of the 800,000 Jordanians working abroad reside in Saudi Arabia, followed by 14 per cent in the UAE, 13 per cent in Qatar and six per cent in Oman.

Official media quoted the king as telling loyalist political figures on Sunday that Jordan "will continue its moves in the upcoming period for (solving) regional issues and activating economic co-operation".