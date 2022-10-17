Car accidents involving stray camels in Oman up 17% in 2021

Oman has seen a significant increase in the number of car accidents involving stray camels.

Last year, 11 people died and 45 were injured after colliding with camels on Oman's roads, a 17 per cent rise, the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) said.

Dhofar, in the south of the Sultanate, saw the highest rate of accidents in 2021, with 21 recorded.

Omani authorities have been trying to curb camel accidents for years. Camels and other creatures found to be straying can be rounded up by authorities and their owners fined up to 100 Rials ($260) on collection, as well as their boarding costs per day.

The country's camel population has more than doubled in the last decade, from 132,200 in 2011 to 285,000 in 2021, according to NCSI data. Some have suggested free roaming camels should wear reflective items so they can been seen on the roads.

“Accidents due to stray camels suddenly appearing in front are quite frequent,” Ahmed Kharusia, an Omani citizen, told Muscat Daily.

“I think camel owners should carefully monitor the movement of their livestock, especially at night. It is also important that motorists understand the importance of driving carefully at night.”