UAE-Oman relations set to be further strengthened by Sheikh Mohamed visit

Relations between the UAE and Oman are based on deep historical ties that are set to grow closer as President Sheikh Mohamed embarks on a two-day state visit to the Sultanate on Tuesday.

It will be Sheikh Mohamed's first trip to Muscat as President of the UAE, where he will meet Sultan Haitham.

"The UAE has strong and long relations with Oman and the visit will include a meeting with Sultan Haitham to deepen relations between the two and to enhance their mutual goals," Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Sowaidi, the UAE ambassador to Sultanate of Oman, said in a media briefing.

"Roots [between the two] are deep in history, we in the UAE today have extensive and strong relations with Oman that are based on social, cultural ties that we want to enhance further in many other sectors," Mr Al Sowaidi said.

Investment and economy will be top of the agenda for the visit, said the diplomat. Sheikh Mohamed is set to bring a high-level delegation that includes economists, he added.

Throughout the years, ties between the two have been close "due to frequent ministerial and government meetings, permanent dialogue that highlights the attention of both," said UAE state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed previously said the UAE and Oman "share deep-rooted ties that grow stronger every day".

The neighbouring states have signed agreements in a wide variety of fields, such as culture, education and trade.

They are working to increase their co-operation in the economic sector focusing on renewable energy, water solutions, real estate and entrepreneurship.

"Oman is from us, and we are among them. They are our siblings, and we have long-term mutual ties that we are proud of, they are being reinforced by our people on a daily basis," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said.

Relations between the two countries were consolidated by the UAE Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Qaboos bin Said, then Sultan of Oman, which started in the late 1960s.

It was after 1971, when the UAE federation was established, that various agreements were signed between the two states.

A joint committee was established in 1991, which was the turning point in relations, following a visit by the late Shiekh Zayed.

One of the most prominent decisions of the committee was that it allowed citizens to enter both countries by using their Emirates ID instead of passports.

The formation of a high economic committee enabled the UAE to become one of the most important trading partners of Oman.

The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Oman last year amounted to Dh46 billion, a growth of 9 per cent compared with 2020, according to statistics revealed during the second session of the UAE-Oman Economic Forum, which was held last February in Dubai.