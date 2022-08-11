Father and two children drown in Oman

The body of a seven-year-old child was recovered from Al Suwadi beach, north of Muscat, in Oman on Thursday after he, his father and sibling drowned.

The child's mother and sister were rescued, authorities said on Thursday.

The country's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority has warned the public against swimming in undesignated areas.

العثور على الطفل المفقود (٧سنوات) في شاطئ السوادي بولاية #بركاء وهو مفارق للحياة.



وتدعو الهيئة الجميع بضرورة اتباع إرشادات السلامة وعدم السباحة في الأماكن غير المخصصة ومراقبة الأطفال تجنباً لحوادث الغرق المفجعة. https://t.co/w9djQiC6Fi pic.twitter.com/JMF1HG7juU — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف - عُمان (@CDAA_OMAN) August 11, 2022

Also on Thursday, civil defence said it responded to another incident in South Al Batinah province where an Omani drowned in a wadi. His body was recovered by locals and taken to a hospital.

Oman has recorded several similar cases recently owing to the turbulent weather over the past several weeks.

Read more Flash floods in Sharjah on wet Wednesday across UAE

Authorities issued warnings against flouting security measures when visiting areas affected by heavy rains and strong winds and urged the public to keep a safe distance from these locations.

Rainfall reached up to 80 millimetres in 24 hours and at times waves of up to four metres were measured.

Last month, authorities arrested four people after they were washed away when attempting to drive through a wadi flowing with water.