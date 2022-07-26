Four arrested in Oman after car swept away in wadi flooded by record rainfall

Four people were arrested in Oman's Al Batinah governorate on Sunday after attempting to drive through a wadi flowing with water and being washed away.

The Royal Oman Police force shared a video of a 4x4 car driving into the fast-flowing waters of Wadi Ban Ghafer, before being flipped around by the gushing brown water.

They said they had been arrested for “deliberately crossing a valley in the Wadi Bani Ghafer area in the Wilayat of Rustaq, exposing themselves to danger, and legal procedures are being completed against them to refer them to the judicial authorities”.

قيادة شرطة محافظة جنوب الباطنة تستوقف أربعة مواطنين لتعمدهم عبور أحد الأودية بمنطقة وادي بني غافر في ولاية الرستاق معرضين أنفسهم للخطر، وتُستكمل الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم لإحالتهم إلى الجهات القضائية.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/i152Dizt0T — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 24, 2022

Oman has recently been experiencing heavy rainfall. Nineteen people were killed earlier this month when rainfall sparked flooding and wadis filled up quickly.

In the last two days, 59 millimetres of rain has fallen in Jebel Akhdar and 53mm in Al Batinah, where the car was swept away, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources said on Tuesday.

Authorities have intervened in a number of cases involving people getting too close to wadis, or attempting to cross them.

Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority has warned citizens and residents that the sultanate is expecting heavy rains in the north of the country on Wednesday.