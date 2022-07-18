Tributes to Oman flood victim as death toll rises to 19

Friends of an Indian expat who drowned during flooding in Oman have paid tribute to him, as the official death toll rose to 19.

Raju Sampat and his brother Ravi said the last time they saw Ramesh Chowdhary, 29, was when strong currents of rainwater that had flooded Oman's Rostaq valley washed him away.

The accident happened while the trio were hiking during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The siblings watched their friend waving his hands and trying to fight the strong currents that took him away from sight.

“We usually come to Oman from Dubai every Eid holiday to join Ramesh, our school friend back in India, for trekking on the hills. When the rain stopped, we trekked down to the wadi and Ramesh decided to splash around in the shallow water. but he slipped and fell on the deep side,” Raju Sampat said.

Read More Family devastated after Dubai expat and children drown off Oman beach

Chowdhary, who owned a grocery shop in Muscat, joined his friends on their usual camping and trekking excursion in the hills a day before the rain started coming down.

“One moment he was standing on a rock above the water, laughing and dancing, and the next minute a wave pulled him into the water and he was gone seconds later,” Mr Sampat said.

Others have fallen victim to floods in Oman.

Over the weekend, the death toll rose from 16 to 19 as more bodies were found.

“Many children and young adults were jumping into the wadis for a swim in Rostaq when the rains stopped," said 22-year old Hamood Al Kindi, from Rostaq in the Batnah region of Oman.

"My school friend did not come back. His body was found the next day two kilometres away down the wadi."

Expand Autoplay Search and rescue teams managed to find the body of one of the missing people at Mughsil beach. Photo: Oman News Agency

There was heavy rain in most parts of Oman last week during the Eid Al Adha holidays, with 19 people reported on Sunday to have drowned and 40 rescued in different governorates.

Helicopters searched at sea on Thursday for three people who were swept away by a large wave in Oman's Dhofar governorate last week. Omani authorities said a family of eight went missing in Sunday’s incident.

“An Asian family was swept away by strong waves after they had crossed the safety barrier in Dhofar governorate’s Mughsail beach,” state media reported.

One body was recovered on Mughsail beach on Sunday, the Omani News Network said.

Two people are still missing.

On the same day, the Omani News agency reported the death of two Omani citizens after they drowned in one of the valleys of Wadi Al Himli in Rustaq, in the South Al Batinah governorate.

Residents in parts affected most by the heavy rains have spoken about the "Wadi Crossing Challenge" that can result in tragedy.

“You will find people thinking that it is a challenge to cross the wadi with a four-wheel drive vehicle. The challenge being that they can safely reach the other side of the valley through the water currents, underestimating the strength of the floods,” Rashid Al Jabri, a 34-year old camping enthusiast, said.

Omani police issued an announcement last week that anyone caught crossing the flooded wadis with a vehicle will face one week in prison.

"Co-ordination has been made with all sectors to complete their readiness to deal with the upcoming tropical situation of the Sultanate of Oman, and to prepare shelters in all respects, including the relief, shelter, health and basic services sectors." said Lt Col Salem Al Kaf, director of operations at the Police Command of South Al Sharqiyah governorate.

Oman Television said on Monday that “uncertain weather will continue for the next three days”, and warned farmers and fishermen to be careful, and trekkers and campers not to venture out.

Travellers to usually head down to the southern city of Salalah, during the Sultanate's popular Khareef (spring) holiday, have been told not to drive there for the rest of the week until the "drastic weather" has cleared.