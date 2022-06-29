Man arrested on charges of crossing flooded wadi in Oman

SUV became stuck in surging floodwaters after failing to cross the valley

Photo: Royal Oman Police
The National
Jun 29, 2022
Police in Oman on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of attempting to cross a flooded wadi in a vehicle and endangering his life.

Footage shows the man's green SUV stuck in surging floodwaters, after he tried to cross the valley in Jebel Akhdar region.

The Omani man was arrested by Al Dakhiliyah provincial police.

Legal measures have been taken against him and the car was seized, authorities said.

Parts of the Hajar Mountains in the provinces of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah have received rainfall over the past week, Oman's meteorology department has said.

“Thunderstorms of varying intensity, accompanied by active winds, may lead to a decrease in the level of horizontal visibility and the fall of hail in parts of the Western and Central Al Hajar Mountains in the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah,” the Directorate General of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Satellite photos published by the department show the presence of seasonal cloud activity in the middle of the Arabian Sea, and the continued flow of clouds over the coming days, with chances of scattered rain on the coasts of the Al Wusta and Dhofar provinces.

Updated: June 29, 2022, 9:29 AM
