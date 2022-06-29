Man arrested on charges of crossing flooded wadi in Oman

Police in Oman on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of attempting to cross a flooded wadi in a vehicle and endangering his life.

Footage shows the man's green SUV stuck in surging floodwaters, after he tried to cross the valley in Jebel Akhdar region.

The Omani man was arrested by Al Dakhiliyah provincial police.

قيادة شرطة محافظة الداخلية تستوقف مواطنًا بولاية الجبل الأخضر لتعمده عبور الوادي أثناء جريانه بشكلٍ نجم عنه تعريض حياته للخطر، وتُستكمل الإجراءات القانونية بحقه#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/EPsfcA84tN — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) June 29, 2022

Legal measures have been taken against him and the car was seized, authorities said.

Parts of the Hajar Mountains in the provinces of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah have received rainfall over the past week, Oman's meteorology department has said.

“Thunderstorms of varying intensity, accompanied by active winds, may lead to a decrease in the level of horizontal visibility and the fall of hail in parts of the Western and Central Al Hajar Mountains in the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah,” the Directorate General of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Satellite photos published by the department show the presence of seasonal cloud activity in the middle of the Arabian Sea, and the continued flow of clouds over the coming days, with chances of scattered rain on the coasts of the Al Wusta and Dhofar provinces.