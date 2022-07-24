Bus crash kills five and injures 14 in Oman

Five young people were killed and 14 others were injured when their bus crashed in a mountainous area of Oman.

The bus was carrying 19 passengers from youth homes and a childcare centre run by the Ministry of Social Development.

Reports said those on board were orphans.

The bus appeared to have left the road and rolled down a crevice in north-eastern Al Hamra province.

Residents helped police and rescuers by carrying injured passengers on stretchers.

Police, civil defence and paramedics were at the scene.

“The bus belonged to the Child Welfare Centre in the Seeb province,” Capt Muneer Al Sinan of Royal Oman Police told local media.

Two passengers with severe injuries were flown to Khawlah hospital in Muscat, while the other passengers were taken to Nizwa and Bahla hospitals.

بيان حول حادث السير الذي تعرضت له إحدى وسائل النقل التي تُقل بعض مُنتسبي بيوت الشباب ومركز رعاية الطفولة. pic.twitter.com/TMWwimMZoL — وزارة التنمية الاجتماعية (@Mosdoman) July 23, 2022

On Twitter, the ministry said it was investigating what caused the crash.

“It is with great sadness that the ministry received news of the traffic accident that occurred in the eastern mountain in Al Hamra province,” it said.

“The ministry is closely following up on the details of the accident with relevant authorities and is hoping God would have mercy on the deceased and grant the injured a speedy recovery.”

Local reports said those killed in the crash were orphans all under the age of 15.

Earlier this month, at least 19 people died when heavy downpours led to flash flooding in Oman.

Among the dead were a father and his two children, who lived in Dubai and were taking the Eid holidays in the sultanate.

Search for Oman flood victims: in pictures