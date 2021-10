A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder after his two younger sisters were stabbed to death, the Royal Oman Police said on Wednesday.

The boy's mother was seriously injured in the attack, which happened at Khasab in Musandam governorate.

“Two girls were stabbed by their 15-year-old brother and their mother was seriously injured. Her health is stable,” a police statement on Twitter read.

This is a developing story