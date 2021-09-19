Oman allows vaccinated worshippers to attend Friday prayers

Social and sporting events to resume as country records low number of new infections

Mazoon Mosque in Mawaleh, Muscat. Saleh Al Shaibany for The National

Mazoon Mosque in Mawaleh, Muscat, will, like all Oman's mosques, reopen for Friday prayers under a set of Covid-19 conditions. Saleh Al Shaibany for The National

Mina Aldroubi
Sep 19, 2021

Friday prayers are to resume in mosques across Oman for people who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

They will be at 50 per cent capacity and worshippers must stick to safety measures to avoid spreading the virus, the country's Supreme Committee for Covid-19 said on Sunday.

"Starting from September 24, mosques will reopen for Friday prayers to those who received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine," it said. "This will be until the end of September.”

Those wishing to attend the prayers are required to complete a form online.

Read More
Why the Omani language of Jabali is close to extinction
UAE border opening gives Oman's tourism a shot in the arm

Worshippers must bring their own prayer mats and wear a face mask at all times. A team of volunteers will be present to verify the vaccine credentials.

Mosques across the sultanate have been mostly closed since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as part of Oman's measures to combat the virus.

They began opening five times a day for prayers on November 16, but remained closed for Friday prayers.

The committee said social and sports events will resume to those who have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Image 1 of 10

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine in Mogadishu, Somalia. Reuters

Coronavirus situation 'improving'

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, has recorded 303,309 Covid-19 cases since March 2020 and 4,092 deaths.

Health Minister, Ahmed Mohammed Al Saeedi, said the Covid-19 situation was improving after a steady decline in the number of new cases and deaths.

Twenty patients were admitted to intensive care units in Oman on Saturday, he said.

Mr Al Saeedi said that 92 per cent of Omanis have received the first dose, with 74 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

"We hope by the end of this month, 100 per cent of Omanis will have received the first dose and that, by the end of next month October, 100 per cent of Omanis and residents in the target segments will be fully vaccinated," he said.

The minister urged all residents and citizens to ensure they receive their vaccine.

Updated: September 19th 2021, 12:30 PM
OmanGulf
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Oman allows vaccinated worshippers to attend Friday prayers
Oman allows vaccinated worshippers to attend Friday prayers
An image that illustrates this article UAE border opening boosts Oman tourism
UAE border opening boosts Oman tourism
An image that illustrates this article Majid Al Futtaim ‘bullish’ on Oman outlook amid economic recovery
Majid Al Futtaim ‘bullish’ on Oman outlook amid economic recovery
An image that illustrates this article Oman's economy to expand 2.5% in 2021, IMF says
Oman's economy to expand 2.5% in 2021, IMF says