UAE border opening gives Oman's tourism a shot in the arm

Muscat's old town is a major tourist destination for UAE residents. Silvia Razgova / The National

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Oman’s decision to reopen its land border with the UAE has helped hotel occupancy recover and thrown a lifeline to other businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oman closed its land border with the UAE in April, when it began to struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases.

But in the two weeks since the border reopened on September 1, hundreds of Emiratis have crossed into Oman for short holidays in the sultanate.

Read more Majid Al Futtaim ‘bullish’ on Oman outlook amid economic recovery

“The decision to reopen the border has been good for my apartment hotel, which relies heavily on Emirati tourists,” said Zaher Al Kindy, the owner of Panorama View Apartments in Muscat.

“I had almost zero tourists when the border was closed, but the phone has not stopped ringing with new bookings from different areas of the Emirates.”

International hotel chains in other areas of Oman also received a boost from Emirati visitors.

“I live near the Millennium Resort Hotel in Musannah and there have been so many cars with UAE number plates driving towards the hotel since the opening of the border. In the past three months, there were no UAE cars passing by my house driving to the hotel. It is good to see them coming back to Oman,” said Zuweina Al Rawahi, a resident of Musannah, in the Batinah region.

Omani restaurant owners have also reported a rise in trade.

“My UAE customers are back and that is a big relief to me. My restaurant is close to the beach and they always stop here for lunch or dinner on their way. Hardly any tables are empty during dining hours and that is how badly we have missed them in the last few months,” said Sameer Al Balushi, owner of the Seaview Restaurant in Muscat’s Seeb neighbourhood.

The tourists themselves are also happy to be back in Oman.

Mohammed Al Qassmi, 38, and his family drove from Sharjah to Muscat. He said he had been looking forward to the border reopening for weeks.

“It is good to be back in Oman,” said Mr Al Qassmi, who stayed in the Marriott Hotel in Muscat. “My family and I visit about five times a year and we drive to different towns for our holidays.

“Oman is cheaper and much nearer than going to the Far East.”

Oman currently allows visitors from the UAE and the rest of the world who have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to enter the country.

On Monday, Oman reported zero deaths for the first time this year, with less than a hundred new infections.

Three months ago, as the border was closed, the sultanate was reporting about 2,000 new cases a day.

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km