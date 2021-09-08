Oman's expats leave with heavy hearts as pandemic bites

As the Covid-19 pandemic hits, some of the tens of thousands of expatriates in Oman who lost jobs and businesses have been preparing to leave the country many have called home for years.

Mohammed Rafeeq, 56, whose furniture shop collapsed after more than 20 years, has been packing his bags to leave for good this weekend. He is heading to India.

“I have been here for 22 years and my business went well until the pandemic ruined everything for me,” Mr Rafeeq, who had a shop in the Ruwi area of Muscat, told The National.

Sidab in Muscat, a town with a large expatriate population. Saleh Al Shaibany for The National

“It is hard for me to leave Oman and to say goodbye to many friends, not only my compatriots but my Omani colleagues as well,” he said.

More than 63,000 expatriates left Oman between January and last month, according to figures released by the state-run National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Oman’s population is 4,416,603 as of September 4, with 2,778,872 Omanis and 1,637,731 expatriates.

About 33 per cent of the expatriates who left the country this year are Indian nationals, with Bangladeshis, Pakistanis and Sri Lankans the next largest groups.

Ahmed Saleem, a construction pipefitter, has been knocking on many friends' doors in the last three days to say goodbye.

“I came to Oman in 1993 as a 19-year-old teenager and now I am leaving a middle-aged man. I lived more years in Oman than the country of my birth. You can imagine how hard it is for me to say goodbye to the country where I spent a big part of my youth,” Mr Saleem said.

“I made many friends but, unfortunately, I have to leave because my company is downsizing its business,” Mr Saleem, who was a supervisor at Al Sinani Construction Company, told The National.

Those who are lucky enough not to receive their notice of job termination live in constant anxiety about their future.

“I have lost count of how many times friends have said goodbye to me this year. Each time they do that, they leave a hole in my heart. They also remind me that I might be next to lose my job,” said Pakistani national Sadiq Khan, 51, who has been a teacher for 17 years in Muscat.

Human resources managers are braced for more departures.

“We expect more expatriates to leave this year. Covid-19 has hit hard most businesses in Oman." Mohammed Al-Hamdani, an HR manager at Sharqiyah Transportation, told the National.

“Companies know that it is not acceptable to sack Omanis so I am afraid they are left with no choice but to lay off expatriates to make ends meet,” he said.

Staff at Muscat Airport have been busy all summer catering for the departing expatriates and their cargo.

“There has been a hike of departing passengers, mainly expatriates, this summer, by about 25 per cent compared to other months this year. Most of these flights are to the Indian subcontinent countries,” said Ammar Zadjali of Oman Airports Managing Company.

Most were a one-way ticket.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

