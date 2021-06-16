Fifa World Cup 2022 Asia qualifiers: UAE and Oman progress - in pictures

Twelve teams qualified for the next round with a place at Qatar 2022 the ultimate prize

More from The National:

Coach Bert van Marwijk 'very proud' after UAE topple Vietnam to win World Cup qualifying group

Goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euro record. Here are 53 others he holds - in pictures

Olympic Dreams: No money, no resources but Noureddine Hadid determined to keep racing into record books

UAE then and now: the Abu Dhabi souq where dreams came true

The UAE's retro water towers - in pictures

Published: June 16, 2021 01:43 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
US President Joe Biden says he will warn Vladimir Putin over the consequences of Russian cyber-aggression. EPA 

Vladimir Putin lands in Geneva for tense summit with Joe Biden

Europe
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of advanced scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi ruling family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money