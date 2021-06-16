Fifa World Cup 2022 Asia qualifiers: UAE and Oman progress - in pictures

The UAE's Ali Mabkhout scores during the World Cup qualifier between the UAE and Vietnam at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE's Ali Salmeen also scores, along with Mahmoud Khamis, to help the home side to a 3-2 victory. A September date on the road to Qatar 2022 awaits. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Iran finished Group C winners in the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, beating Iraq 1-0. Reuters

The defeat didn't prove too costly for Iraq, however, as they too advanced to the final round of the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. Reuters

China's Zgang Xizhe and Wu Xinghan work to regain possession from Syria's midfielders at the UAE's Sharjah Stadium. Getty Images

Wu Lei of China is brought down in the penalty area by Syria's Ibrahim Alma. China won the match 3-1, but both sides continue on the road to Qatar 2022. Getty Images

Things get heated during Group B's clash between Australia and Jordan at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City. AFP

Australia beat Jordan 1-0 to advance into the third round of the AFC Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and secure their place in the 2023 Asian Cup. While Jordan missed out on a place in the World Cup, they qualified for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. AFP

Oman beat Bangladesh in Group E of the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. Reuters