Egyptian arrested in Kuwait for complaining about the weather on social media

Kuwait had been experiencing dust storms for days

An Egyptian resident of Kuwait has been arrested for posting a video online in which he rants about bad weather and dust storms.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said on Sunday the person behind the “offensive” video was arrested and referred to authorities, which would “take the necessary legal action against him.”

The incident was sparked when the man uploaded a video on the social media app TikTok.

He can be heard complaining about the blinding sandstorm that has engulfed Kuwait for the past few days.

Read More

From left, Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Nayef Al Hajraf, Secretary General of the GCC, before the opening session of the 41st GCC summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Al Ula. AFPGCC states renew commitment to upholding regional peace and security

“I’m inside a dust storm right now, I literally can’t see anything in front of me,” the man says, showing the dust coating the highway like a thick fog.

“Fine, Kuwait, fine,” he said, adding an expletive.

The video went viral on Twitter with tens of thousands of views.

Published: June 28, 2021 11:33 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A staff member stands at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Reuters

Lebanon’s top hospital starts electricity rationing amid power cuts

Lebanon
A man arrives to get vaccinated at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in the capital Muscat. AFP

Oman reports record Covid-19 death toll as serious cases climb

Gulf
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
The study found a longer interval between doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine led to better protection. Getty

Ten-month delay between AstraZeneca vaccine doses gives more protection

Europe
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one