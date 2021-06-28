Egyptian arrested in Kuwait for complaining about the weather on social media

An Egyptian resident of Kuwait has been arrested for posting a video online in which he rants about bad weather and dust storms.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said on Sunday the person behind the “offensive” video was arrested and referred to authorities, which would “take the necessary legal action against him.”

الإعلام الأمني: ضبط صاحب المقطع (المسيء) الى دولة الكويت واحالته الى جهات الإختصاص لاتخاذ الإجراء القانوني اللازم بحقه. pic.twitter.com/Fj1NAsAaFd — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) June 27, 2021

The incident was sparked when the man uploaded a video on the social media app TikTok.

He can be heard complaining about the blinding sandstorm that has engulfed Kuwait for the past few days.

“I’m inside a dust storm right now, I literally can’t see anything in front of me,” the man says, showing the dust coating the highway like a thick fog.

“Fine, Kuwait, fine,” he said, adding an expletive.

The video went viral on Twitter with tens of thousands of views.