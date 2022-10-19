Bahrain stadium to host congregation of 28,000 for Pope Francis's Mass next month

Organisers of Pope Francis's historic visit to Bahrain next month have said that an estimated 28,000 people will attend the public Mass led by the pontiff.

The Bahrain National Stadium will be packed to capacity several hours before the Mass begins at 8.30am on November 5, with worshippers transported to the venue in Riffa by buses from midnight onwards.

The majority of the congregation — around 24,000 — will be from Bahrain, with the rest from other countries.

These include 2,000 confirmed visitors from Saudi Arabia, where it's estimated there are more than 1.5 million Catholics. They are foreign workers from various parts of the world — notably the Philippines and India.

Excitement about the visit is building up in the Bahraini capital Manama and the neighbouring cities of Riffa and Muharraq.

Papal souvenirs in red and yellow that symbolise the flags of Bahrain and the Holy See, with an olive branch for peace, are being snapped at two church stores in Bahrain.

“For the Papal Mass we are expecting 28,000 people, which is the stadium capacity, and the majority will be from Bahrain — almost 24,000 people,” John E John, director of communications at the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, which covers the UAE, Oman and Yemen, told The National.

In addition to the 2,000 people already registered from Saudi Arabia, a quota of about 500 each has been allotted to the UAE, Kuwait and Oman, plus another 900 places for worshippers from other countries.

“Attendees will meet at the Bahrain International Circuit and will be taken by bus to the stadium. The buses have been graciously offered by the government,” Mr John said.

“The Bahrain International Circuit is expected to open at 2am and the Bahrain National Stadium will open at 4am.”

More than 700 volunteers, around 300 Eucharist ministers — lay people chosen to help with the distribution of the communion during Mass — and 120 priests, in addition to bishops and cardinals, will be present.

The limited capacity spaces have begun filling up, with visitors from Saudi Arabia having completed online registration for attending the Mass.

Bahrain will issue its e-visas to people who have official invitations for the service.

“The authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain have notified that they will issue an e-visa for all those who hold a valid entry pass,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, administrator of the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia.

“We express our gratitude to the authorities in Bahrain who have been working hard to make the necessary arrangements for the success of the Papal visit, especially the Papal Mass.

In a message on the Bahrain church websites, the Bishop Hinder asked for understanding from the faithful who would not be able to attend the Mass in person due to limited spaces.

The Mass and other events on the Pope's schedule will be streamed live.

“I know that many of you may be disappointed in not being able to secure an invitation to the Papal Mass,” Bishop Hinder said.

“At the same time, we have to keep in mind that the size of the stadium is not able to fit the size of our Catholic community in Bahrain — much less the Catholic community in the vicariate.

“Let us also remember some of the faithful of the neighbouring countries which are much bigger in size and are making huge sacrifices even to travel to the venue.

“As the host country, I request the understanding of the faithful in Bahrain and to maintain the spirit of prayer, peace, joy, and welcome.”

Excitement building

At Our Lady of Arabia cathedral in Awali, a town about 20 kilometres south of the capital Manama, where Pope Francis will visit, parishioners on Tuesday were carrying home bags filled with souvenirs.

Some commemorative memorabilia, such as cloth sashes with the words “Peace on Earth to people of goodwill”, were already sold out, as visitors and parishioners also bought mugs, water bottles and T-shirts.

“Key chains and coins are expected soon. People are buying up souvenirs very quickly for their family and friends,” said Rogy Joseph, co-ordinator of the catechism classes, who volunteers at a small store on the cathedral grounds.

Wooden frames are being readied across the church grounds, on which large posters of Pope Francis will be displayed.

The cathedral, which is the largest in the Gulf region and can seat at least 2,300 people, will host the Pope on November 4 when he meets representatives from different orders.

“We are very excited to meet the Pope and receive his blessing,” said Father Saji Thomas, parish priest in charge of the cathedral.

“Our chief shepherd is coming. He leads the flock with his writings and by example and spreads the message of peace. So everyone is waiting for November.”

Detail of the registration process and forms are available at the Sacred Heart Church Bahrain website and the Bahrain Cathedral website.