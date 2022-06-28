Egypt’s President El Sisi expected in Bahrain following Oman state visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is set to visit Bahrain on Tuesday following a visit to Oman, where he will meet King Hamad to discuss bilateral relations.

Earlier, Mr El Sisi met Sultan Haitham and other officials in Oman before he was given an honour guard welcome.

The two-day visit to Oman and Bahrain comes after a series of meetings between Mr El Sisi and the leaders of Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visits Oman

The visit also comes before next month’s visit by US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Arab leaders.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting in Manama on Tuesday will open “broader prospects for strengthening bilateral political and economic cooperation and co-ordination”.

Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani affirmed Bahrain’s support for all legitimate measures taken by Egypt to protect its security and stability and to enhance its development process, a statement from the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bahraini-Egyptian Joint Military Co-operation Committee also met to discuss defence co-operation between the Bahrain Defence Force and the Egyptian Armed Forces.