Bahrain announces three days of mourning after Sheikh Khalifa’s death

The UAE President died on Friday at the age of 73

Bahrain's King Hamad sent his condolences following the death of the UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa. AFP
The National
May 13, 2022

Bahrain on Friday announced three days of mourning to mark the death of the UAE's Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday the death of Sheikh Khalifa at the age of 73. The UAE government announced 40 days of mourning for the President, who led the UAE since the death of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed in 2004.

Bahrain's King Hamad joined leaders around the world in expressing condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE.

He said Sheikh Khalifa was "a wise leader who devoted his life to serving his people".

The UAE President died “after a life full of giving and achievements in the service of his people and the Arab and Islamic nation and in support of its causes”, King Hamad said.

He praised Sheikh Khalifa's achievements and expressed "our sincere condolences to our brothers, the honourable royal family of Al Nahyan and the dear people of the Emirates".

For three days, flags in Bahrain will be flown at half-mast to mark a period of mourning.

The life of Sheikh Khalifa - in pictures

History Project 2010, "The First Day". Image from Al Itihad Union day collection . Abu Dhabi UAE. November 28 1971. 9.45am-1.30pm "Accession Day" Day 1. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and dignitaries watch a parade from a 'celebration platform on Corniche Street near the ministry of education building' (Source Accession Celebration programme) In this photograph: Right, Sheikh Khalifa (dark uniform)

Sheikh Khalifa, right, and dignitaries watch a parade on Abu Dhabi Corniche to celebrate Accession Day, on November 28 1971. Courtesy Al Ittihad

Updated: May 13, 2022, 12:20 PM
GCCGulfBahrainSheikh Khalifa
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Bahrain's GFH sets up US operations with SQ deal
An image that illustrates this article Bahrain's economy to grow 3% in 2022 on higher oil prices and post-Covid rebound
An image that illustrates this article GCC central banks raise interest rates after US Federal Reserve move to curb inflation
An image that illustrates this article Bahrain issues crowdfunding regulations to open up new financing avenues