Bahrain announces three days of mourning after Sheikh Khalifa’s death

Bahrain on Friday announced three days of mourning to mark the death of the UAE's Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday the death of Sheikh Khalifa at the age of 73. The UAE government announced 40 days of mourning for the President, who led the UAE since the death of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed in 2004.

Bahrain's King Hamad joined leaders around the world in expressing condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE.

He said Sheikh Khalifa was "a wise leader who devoted his life to serving his people".

The UAE President died “after a life full of giving and achievements in the service of his people and the Arab and Islamic nation and in support of its causes”, King Hamad said.

He praised Sheikh Khalifa's achievements and expressed "our sincere condolences to our brothers, the honourable royal family of Al Nahyan and the dear people of the Emirates".

For three days, flags in Bahrain will be flown at half-mast to mark a period of mourning.

